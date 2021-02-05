KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health officials say they've identified three more cases of COVID-19 variants that are cause for concern.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said the specific variant hasn't been identified.

"This is not unexpected," she said.

Last week, the region confirmed its first case of the U.K. variant.

Speaking at a COVID-19 briefing on Friday morning, Dr. Wang said one of the new case was a close contact of the first case.

All three cases are connected to international travel. None are associated with outbreaks.

"We expect more and more cases of variants of concern to be detected in the region," Dr. Wang said.

She said the provincial laboratory network has increased screening for variants of concern.