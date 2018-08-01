

CTV Kitchener





Three men have been sentenced in connection with a joy-ride that turned deadly.

21-year-old Riley Shannon was killed after being run over by a skid-steer loader at a party in Dorchester in March 2017.

On Monday, court heard the three accused, Adam Sinden the driver, and Ryan Esler and Trent Weller fled after Shannon had been hit and was lying on the ground.

All three plead guilty to failing to remain at the scene of an accident and offer assistance.

Before she handed down her sentence, Justice Wendy Harris-Bentley called the night terrible and tragic and says the action of the three men was callous and wrong.

Sinden received a $2,000 fine, three years’ probation, and a driving prohibition. Esler and Weller received a suspended sentence and 12 months’ probation. All three told court they were sorry.

Shannon’s parents say no sentence will ever bring their son back.