KITCHENER -- Three men have been taken to hospital after a crash in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Fairway Road and Lackner Boulevard.

Waterloo regional police's traffic unit tweeted about the collision shortly before 6 p.m.

TSU officers onscene at a serious 2 vehicle collision Fairway Road at Lackner Blvd, Kitchener. 3 adult males taken to hospital. Roadway closed for investigation and RPV flying in the area.@WRPSToday @WRPS_RPV pic.twitter.com/k8AsxmXdpD — WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) November 12, 2020

Sgt. Byron Harding said the crash happened at around 4:30 p.m.

Three men were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say they're looking into whether or not speed was a factor.

The roadway was closed while officers investigated.