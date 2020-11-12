Advertisement
Three men hospitalized in Kitchener crash
Published Thursday, November 12, 2020 6:33PM EST Last Updated Thursday, November 12, 2020 7:22PM EST
Three men were hospitalized after a crash in Kitchener on Thursday (Supplied: Waterloo regional police)
KITCHENER -- Three men have been taken to hospital after a crash in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon.
The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Fairway Road and Lackner Boulevard.
Waterloo regional police's traffic unit tweeted about the collision shortly before 6 p.m.
Sgt. Byron Harding said the crash happened at around 4:30 p.m.
Three men were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say they're looking into whether or not speed was a factor.
The roadway was closed while officers investigated.