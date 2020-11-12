KITCHENER -- Three men have been taken to hospital after a crash in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Fairway Road and Lackner Boulevard.

Waterloo regional police's traffic unit tweeted about the collision shortly before 6 p.m.

Sgt. Byron Harding said the crash happened at around 4:30 p.m.

Three men were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say they're looking into whether or not speed was a factor.

The roadway was closed while officers investigated.