Police have charged three men in three separate cases for allegedly racing on the Hanlon Expressway near Laird Road in Guelph.

The incidents took place between Thursday and Sunday.

Police say they clocked the vehicles going between 135 and 145 km/h within a posted speed limit of 80 km/h.

All three men were charged with racing a motor vehicle.

The driver's licences and vehicles from each man have been seized for seven days.