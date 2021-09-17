Three men facing charges following robbery in Waterloo

Waterloo -

Three men are facing a slew of charges following a person-on-person robbery in Waterloo on Thursday.

Waterloo regional police said they responded to reports of a robbery in the area of University Avenue East and Marsland Drive around 10:30 p.m.

According to a release, a 21-year-old Waterloo man was attacked by two other men as he was walking in the area and was robbed of personal property.

Police said the victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police located and arrested both suspects and say further investigation led them to arrest another man in connection to the robbery.

Three men, 27, 27 and 31, are charged with several offences, including robbery, forcible confinement and assault causing bodily harm.

All three were held for bail hearings.

Police said the accused are not believed to be known to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.