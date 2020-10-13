KITCHENER -- Three men have been charged with impaired driving in Guelph over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The first charge was laid on Oct. 10 around midnight, when officers saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in downtown Guelph. Police say they pulled over the driver and requested a roadside breath sample. The man wouldn't give a breath sample and was arrested, according to police.

The Guelph man, 25, has been charged with failing to comply with a breath demand. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his car was impounded for a week.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 22.

The next charge was laid on Oct. 10 at 7:05 p.m. Police saw a vehicle driving 80 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre per hour zone in the area of Edinburgh Road South near College Avenue West. The driver was pulled over and failed a roadside breath test, police say.

The 29-year-old Guelph man has been charged with operation while impaired and speeding. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle will be impounded for seven days.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6.

The final impaired driving charge was laid on Oct. 12. Police say a vehicle was driving erratically on Eramosa Road near Delhi Street around 9 a.m. The vehicle swerved and crossed the centre line, and was braking constantly for "no apparent reason," police say.

The 29-year-old male driver reportedly failed a roadside breath test and was charged with impaired driving.

He also lost his licence for three months and his car was impounded for a week. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 10.

Waterloo regional police also reported 10 impaired driving charges over the long weekend.