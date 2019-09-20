

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have arrested three additional men in connection to a shooting in Cambridge earlier this spring.

Police announced Friday that three men, two 18 year-olds and a 39-year-old, were arrested in connection to their investigation.

All three men are facing numerous criminal charges including assault with a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and discharge of a firearm with intent.

The shooting happened April 3 around 12:30 a.m. at a home on Can-Amera Parkway and Franklin Boulevard.

Police say at least one shot was fired in the incident, but when they arrived there was no victim.

According to a press release, though, police do believe there was a man who sustained injuries and was seen fleeing the area.

A 19-year-old man was charged in connection to the initial incident on April 5.

There is no word on whether the investigation is still ongoing.