

CTV Kitchener





Three men from Toronto are facing charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after sending two people to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday in Waterloo out front of a home on Brandenburg Court according to police.

Officials say there was a disturbance in the home that eventually lead to the assault.

Blood was visible on the steps of the home and all the way to the sidewalk.

The three men charged were arrested but later released with the promise to appear in court at a later date.

With reporting from Nicole Lampa