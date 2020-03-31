KITCHENER -- One man is at large and three others have been arrested following a robbery investigation.

Waterloo Regional Police say they located a stolen vehicle on Monday around 3:30 p.m. and believed the suspects were trying to rob a local business.

According to officials, the suspect’s drove their vehicle into a number of police vehicles before fleeing, being located a short distance away, and arrested.

With the assistance of the K9 unit, three men were arrested aged 20, 21, and 23. A fourth man remains at large.

During the arrest, police found prescribed narcotics and a replica firearm. They believe these are connected to an armed robbery occurring at a pharmacy in the Huron Road area in Kitchener on March 24.

The three men have been charged with robbery with a firearm, possession of a banned substance over $5,000, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and other charges.

The suspects were held for a show cause hearing.

Police anticipate more charges.

None of the charges have been proven in court.