    • Three masked males follow victim home before Kitchener home invasion: WRPS

    Police included a photo of this vehicle in a news release on Nov. 22, 2023. (Submitted/WRPS) Police included a photo of this vehicle in a news release on Nov. 22, 2023. (Submitted/WRPS)

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) are investigating a Kitchener home invasion after they say three unknown masked men followed a victim to their home.

    According to a news release from police, it happened in the area of Florencedale Crescent and Tartan Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

    The suspects allegedly brandished firearms, threatened and assaulted the victim.

    “The suspects requested specific property from the victim and investigators believe that this was a targeted incident,” police said.

    Police are now searching for a vehicle of interest that they say was spotted in the area at the time of the incident. It is a 2014 to 2019 GMC Sierra quad cab pickup. Police are looking to identify and speak to the owner and driver of the vehicle and included a picture of the truck.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

