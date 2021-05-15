KITCHENER -- Wellington County OPP are investigating an armed robbery near Belwood Lake.

They say three suspects broke into a Sideroad 15 residence in Centre Wellington Township around 5 a.m. Saturday.

According to officials, the suspects confronted the occupants with a handgunand stole household items that included electronics.

All three suspects were described as males in their teens or early 20s wearing dark clothing. They fled the scene in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.