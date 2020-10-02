KITCHENER -- Three Kitchener teenagers and a man from Mississauga have been charged in relation to an armed robbery at an apartment in Grey County.

Police responded to a weapons call around 4:10 a.m. Thursday in the area of Highway 6 and Highway 21 in Georgian Bluffs. According to officials, four suspects went to an apartment with a gun and assaulted the occupants, fleeing the scene before police arrived.

The suspects were arrested around 2:40 p.m. at a business on Highway 21 on Saugeen First Nation, provincial police said. Police say they found a loaded gun, along with $20,000 worth of purple fentanyl, methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

A 17-year-old from Kitchener has been charged with possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm and possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

Another 17-year-old, also from Kitchener, has been charged with carrying concealed weapon and possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

A 19-year-old from Kitchener is charged with possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

A 21-year-old Mississauga man has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

They were all held for a bail hearing on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.