KITCHENER -- Three teens from Kitchener were charged after a Brantford financial business was robbed.

Police in that city say they responded to a 911 call at a business on King George Road on Monday afternoon.

According to a news release, three males disguised with face coverings, long clothing and gloves had gone into the business with a knife and a gun and ordered the employees to get on the ground.

A fourth suspect was outside waiting in a white pickup truck.

They demanded money, ransacked the business and damaged property, police say.

Police say that three of the suspects then fled on foot after taking personal property, while the fourth took off in the truck.

Community patrol officers, the emergency response team and a K9 unit responded and were able to find and arrest the accused after a short foot pursuit.

Police say they recovered personal property that was taken from the business, as well as a knife and a replica firearm which was found to be a BB gun.

The accused, who police say are young offenders aged 15, 16 and 17, were held for a bail hearing.

All three have been charged with using a firearm while committing an offence, weapons dangerous, assault with a weapon, disguise with intent and mischief under $5,000.

They're also facing various failure-to-comply charges.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information or video surveillance to contact them.

The charges against the accused have not been proven in court.