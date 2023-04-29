Three Kitchener roads closed for crashes

Three roads in Kitchener have been closed for collision investigations.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) tweeted around 11:45 a.m. Saturday about closures on Morgan Avenue, King Street, and Fairway Road.

All lanes on Morgan at King, the west lanes of King at Fairway, and northbound lanes of Fairway going left onto King are all closed.

Police say repairs will take until the evening.