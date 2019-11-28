Just days after a bill was tabled to overturn the province's pit bull ban, a dog owner in Wingham is facing charges after his American Staffordshire Terrier attacked three children.

American Staffordshire Terriers are a banned pit bull breed in Ontario.

The incident happened at a church on John Street West on November 13.

According to police, they were called to the location following a report that three young children had been attacked by an "out of control vicious dog."

The three children, aged 4, 8, and 16, were taken to hospital with dog bites of varying degrees of severity.

All three victims were treated and released from hospital later that day.

Following an investigation, police say that the dog slipped from its collar and bolted from its owner's home near the church, where it began attacking the kids.

Although family members of the children tried to step in, the attack continued until the dog's owner arrived and was able to gain control of the animal.

The owner is facing multiple charges in relation to failing to prevent the attack and is also charged with owning a pit bull.

Last week, a legislator in Ontario Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative caucus took a step towards reversing the province's ban on pit bulls.

Rick Nicholls introduced a private-member's bill that would alter controversial provisions in the Dog Owners' Liability Act that prohibit the dogs.

Ontario first prohibited pit bull ownership in 2005.