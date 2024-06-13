Three kids become 'chief for a day' at WRPS headquarters

Three kids won a contest and learned what it is like to be a police chief at Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) headquarters on Thursday.

The winners from Kitchener had the chance to put on the badge and wear the uniform, joining the ranks of WRPS.

Sophia Worrall, 11, was selected to be chief. She won after she wrote an essay talking about the need for a better connection between youth and the service.

“Being chief today was an amazing experience. We seen so many new things and it was so inspirational. I think I definitely want to be a police officer,” said Worrall.

This was the 13th annual Chief for a Day event. The service launched an essay competition in April to choose this year’s chiefs.

Deputy Chief Jennifer Davis said this engagement with youth is so important to the future of policing.

“It’s just amazing to hear their responses and the interest that the youth have in what we do,” said Davis.

One of the two people chosen to be deputy chiefs for the day was Claire Inch.

“I was at my grandma’s house and I saw it in the newspaper and my dad was like ‘you should try and write an essay for that.’ So I sat down and he helped me write my ideas,” said Inch.

From fingerprinting to seeing the K-9 unit in action, the new deputy chiefs and chief all said that it was the hands-on experiences they had today that has really inspired them to maybe consider policing for their futures careers.

Grayson Matthewobal, 12, was also selected to be deputy chief. He was excited to try out some of the equipment first hand.

“I got to use a radar gun that was really cool. I also got to take a breathalyzer test. Yes, I did get a zero… just to be clear,” Matthewobal said.

The event is meant to help build the foundation for the future of the force.

“I think we should engage with the community a bit more. The police cannot see everything but the community can,” said Worrall.