Three kids become 'chief for a day' at WRPS headquarters
Three kids won a contest and learned what it is like to be a police chief at Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) headquarters on Thursday.
The winners from Kitchener had the chance to put on the badge and wear the uniform, joining the ranks of WRPS.
Sophia Worrall, 11, was selected to be chief. She won after she wrote an essay talking about the need for a better connection between youth and the service.
“Being chief today was an amazing experience. We seen so many new things and it was so inspirational. I think I definitely want to be a police officer,” said Worrall.
This was the 13th annual Chief for a Day event. The service launched an essay competition in April to choose this year’s chiefs.
Deputy Chief Jennifer Davis said this engagement with youth is so important to the future of policing.
“It’s just amazing to hear their responses and the interest that the youth have in what we do,” said Davis.
One of the two people chosen to be deputy chiefs for the day was Claire Inch.
“I was at my grandma’s house and I saw it in the newspaper and my dad was like ‘you should try and write an essay for that.’ So I sat down and he helped me write my ideas,” said Inch.
From fingerprinting to seeing the K-9 unit in action, the new deputy chiefs and chief all said that it was the hands-on experiences they had today that has really inspired them to maybe consider policing for their futures careers.
Grayson Matthewobal, 12, was also selected to be deputy chief. He was excited to try out some of the equipment first hand.
“I got to use a radar gun that was really cool. I also got to take a breathalyzer test. Yes, I did get a zero… just to be clear,” Matthewobal said.
The event is meant to help build the foundation for the future of the force.
“I think we should engage with the community a bit more. The police cannot see everything but the community can,” said Worrall.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Multiple tornado warnings issued across Quebec and Ontario
Tornado warnings have been issued describing 'dangerous and potentially life-threatening' situations amid severe thunderstorms in Ontario and Quebec.
Trudeau contemplated stepping down while 'undefeated,' but is now all in
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau contemplated stepping down while 'undefeated' last year, but ultimately decided that he 'can't' walk away at a time when he thinks the stakes are higher than ever.
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
'Pure luck': Alberta man makes 'Price is Right' history with Showcase bid
A Grande Prairie man guessed his way into The Price Is Right history with his showcase bid that was very nearly on the dot.
NDP's Jagmeet Singh says report shows 'a number of MPs' have helped foreign states
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says a recent spy watchdog report shows a 'number of MPs' have knowingly provided help to foreign governments, behaviour he calls unethical or even illegal.
WATCH Residents of town buried in mayflies turn to leafblowers to remove bodies
Residents of an Ohio town had an unusual spring cleaning task to do: remove swarms of dead mayflies.
'My dogs were never trained to harm nobody': Dog owner speaks out after court rules dogs euthanized in fatal senior death
An emotional Denis Bagaric spoke to CTV News outside of court on Thursday after a judge ruled his two remaining dogs would be killed, after a two year court battle on their fate, for the role they played in the death of a Calgary senior in June 2022.
Northern Ont. suspect charged with murder, attempted murder in shooting of police officer
A northern Ontario suspect who was the subject of an intense manhunt has been charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder.
G7 leaders reach deal to use frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine war efforts
Canada and its G7 allies are in the final stages of a deal that would see US$50 billion loaned to Ukraine.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Fatal collision involving motorcycle in Oxford County
Oxford OPP attended the scene of a fatal collision in Zorra Township Thursday.
-
Oxford Pride supporters decry rainbow boardwalk damage as act of hate
Pride month in Oxford County has been marred once again by what some are calling an act of hatred.
-
Nearly 500 volunteers take part in United Way's 23rd Annual Day of Caring
Nearly 500 volunteers from across the region came together Thursday for United Way’s Annual Day of Caring, an event that benefits the entire community.
Windsor
-
'It's a scam': Windsor's parking enforcement warns of parking ticket text message scam
The City of Windsor is warning residents about a text message scam that tells people to pay their overdue parking tickets.
-
Tourism coming back strong post-COVID, TWEPI reports
Tourism in the Windsor-Essex area has shown significant recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) leadership.
-
Child located after reported abduction: Windsor police
An alleged parental abduction has ended peacefully, and a missing 8-year-old boy has been safely located, according to Windsor Police Service (WPS).
Barrie
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Tornado watch issued for parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Dufferin County.
-
Connor McDavid's public school teachers reflect on his early focus & skill amid NHL playoffs
At Clearmeadow Public School, McDavid's former teachers fondly remember him as a standout student, even at a young age.
-
Barrie man, 39, killed in motorcycle crash
Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. suspect charged with murder, attempted murder in shooting of police officer
A northern Ontario suspect who was the subject of an intense manhunt has been charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder.
-
Ontario man can't collect lottery prize after he forgets where he bought ticket
An Ontario man who bought a lottery ticket was thrilled to find out he won, but collecting his winnings turned out to be a challenge.
-
Two separate Sudbury dog attacks spark fear there will be more
Two dog owners are sharing their stories about recent terrifying and traumatizing dog attacks in the Donovan neighbourhood of Greater Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson announces decision to step away from the anchor desk
Graham Richardson, Chief News Anchor of CTV News at Six, announced during Thursday's newscast that he is stepping away from the anchor desk to pursue new opportunities outside of media.
-
Citizen's arrest by Barrhaven eyewear store owner caught on camera
A store owner in Barrhaven who has been robbed multiple times wasn't going to let it happen again. Against the advice of police, he stepped in to stop another robbery from happening right in his store.
-
Severe weather alerts, including tornado warnings, in effect across eastern Ontario
Severe weather moving across eastern Ontario has triggered several alerts, including some tornado warnings.
Toronto
-
City of Toronto exposed Tridel's banking information, city officials say
The City of Toronto exposed developer Tridel's banking information to the public, city officials have confirmed.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'All the conditions are aligned:' Tornado watch in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto
A tornado watch is in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto. Environment Canada issued the alert Thursday morning, warning of wind gusts with speeds of up to 110 km/h.
-
Man charged after 90-year-old grandfather killed in assault and stabbing at Etobicoke home
A man has been charged with murder in the death of his 90-year-old grandfather at a home in Etobicoke last April.
Montreal
-
Quebec reaches tentative deal with family doctors
An agreement has finally been reached between Quebec and family doctors on the primary care access window, the Guichet d'acces a la premiere ligne (GAP).
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Tornado alerts issued for multiple regions of Quebec
There are tornado warnings in two areas of Quebec, while watches remain in several regions across the province.
-
Man runs over wife, 80, twice in Montreal hospital parking lot
An 80-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was run over twice by the car being driven by her husband in a Montreal hospital parking lot.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth man charged with first-degree murder in connection with North Preston shooting: N.S. RCMP
A 26-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in North Preston, N.S.
-
Weather front approaches the Maritimes with rain and showers Friday into Saturday
Hit-and-miss rain totals were reported across the Maritimes on Wednesday, the result of the scattered coverage of showers and thunderstorms.
-
Track conditions to make VIA Rail’s Halifax to Montreal journey even longer
VIA Rail says the schedule for its route between Halifax and Montreal is about to become longer due to track conditions and speed limitations in New Brunswick.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoban 'in awe' after witnessing tornado touch down beside him
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
-
RCMP 'won't be able to talk to' bus driver in deadly Carberry crash
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
-
'Too much warming': Polar bears in Hudson Bay could go extinct by 2030s if global temperatures continue to increase
If certain goals that are in the Paris Climate Accord aren't met, the existence of polar bears in the Hudson Bay may come to an end.
Calgary
-
'My dogs were never trained to harm nobody': Dog owner speaks out after court rules dogs euthanized in fatal senior death
An emotional Denis Bagaric spoke to CTV News outside of court on Thursday after a judge ruled his two remaining dogs would be killed, after a two year court battle on their fate, for the role they played in the death of a Calgary senior in June 2022.
-
Petition launched calling for water-shortage compensation in Bowness
A Bowness resident has created a petition calling for financial compensation for those most impacted by the city’s water shortage.
-
Family of Colton Crowshoe grows frustrated over Alberta justice system delays
The family of murder victim Colton Crowshoe is growing increasingly frustrated with delays in the case.
Edmonton
-
Panthers' Barkov to play in Game 3 while Oilers still have lineup questions
Aleksander Barkov is good to go for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final. The Oilers, meanwhile, have a couple of injury question marks heading into the crucial tilt at Rogers Place
-
Watch: Oilers alumni Kevin Lowe on 0-2 deficit heading into Game 3
As the Edmonton Oilers chase the Stanley Cup, alumni Kevin Lowe says it's "fantastic" to see "Edmonton's name where it deserves to be."
-
'Pure luck': Alberta man makes 'Price is Right' history with Showcase bid
A Grande Prairie man guessed his way into The Price Is Right history with his showcase bid that was very nearly on the dot.
Vancouver
-
BC Lions' 'Concert Kickoff' and other things to do in Vancouver this weekend
From a massive concert at BC Place to a fashion show for dogs, there's a lot of variety on offer in Metro Vancouver this weekend. Here are some of the things that are happening.
-
Woman in sex trade violently assaulted on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside: police
A woman who works in the sex trade was violently, sexually assaulted by a man who picked her up in his car on the Downtown Eastside earlier this week, according to authorities, who say the suspect is still at-large.
-
Suffering dog with mouth duct-taped in 'homemade muzzle' surrendered to B.C. SPCA
The B.C. SPCA is caring for a young dog who was surrendered last week with her tail severely injured and her mouth duct-taped shut in a "homemade muzzle."