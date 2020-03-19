Three injured in head-on crash involving a dump truck west of Listowel
CTV Kitchener Published Thursday, March 19, 2020 1:36PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, March 19, 2020 1:48PM EDT
Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Huron County Road 86, west of Molesworth. (Courtesy: OPP)
KITCHENER -- OPP are investigating a serious head-on crash on Huron County Road 86 that sent three people to hospital.
Around 6:43 a.m. Thursday they received a report of a collision just west of Molesworth, between Listowel and Bluevale, involving a dump truck and two passenger vehicles.
Police say two people in one of the vehicles were seriously hurt. One of them was initially listed as having life-threatening injuries but is now in serious condition.
The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Huron County Road 86 has now reopened to traffic.