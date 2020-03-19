KITCHENER -- OPP are investigating a serious head-on crash on Huron County Road 86 that sent three people to hospital.

Around 6:43 a.m. Thursday they received a report of a collision just west of Molesworth, between Listowel and Bluevale, involving a dump truck and two passenger vehicles.

Police say two people in one of the vehicles were seriously hurt. One of them was initially listed as having life-threatening injuries but is now in serious condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Huron County Road 86 has now reopened to traffic.