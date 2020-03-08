KITCHENER -- Three people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries from a head-on collision in Kitchener, according to regional police.

First responders were called to the incident on Highland Road West and Garden Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Two sedans could be seen with heavy damage to their front ends. A third vehicle also appeared to be involved in the collision.

The cause of the crash is still unknown. Police are continuing to investigate.