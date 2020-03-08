Three injured in head-on collision: police
CTV Kitchener Published Sunday, March 8, 2020 2:44PM EDT
Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries from a crash in Kitchener. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener) (March 8, 2020)
KITCHENER -- Three people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries from a head-on collision in Kitchener, according to regional police.
First responders were called to the incident on Highland Road West and Garden Avenue around 1:30 p.m.
Two sedans could be seen with heavy damage to their front ends. A third vehicle also appeared to be involved in the collision.
The cause of the crash is still unknown. Police are continuing to investigate.
