A crash in Wilmot Township has sent three people to hospital.

A 24-year-old Kitchener man had serious injuries and was airlifted to a London hospital.

Police say a Volkswagen going southbound collided with an eastbourd Honda at the intersection of Wilmot Centre and Bleams Road around 7:10 a.m.

The man airlifted to hospital was in the Honda.

Another person in the Honda and the driver of the Volkswagen were both taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Police are still investigating but suspect they already know the cause.

"We suspect it's a 'failure to yield' collision due to the fact there's a stop sign here but we haven't confirmed that so charges are still pending," says Sgt. Jeremy Green.

Residents who live the area say they've asked the region to make changes to the corner by adding either a four-way stop or flashing lights.

This is the fifth serious collision local police have responded to over a 48 hour period.

Waterloo Regional Police say there have been eight fatal crashes in the just the first six months of 2019.

That's the same number of fatalities for all of 2018.