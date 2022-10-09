Three individuals arrested after police respond to disturbance in Kitchener

Police responded to the area of King Street East and Morgan Avenue in Kitchener on Saturday around 4:40 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

Through the investigation, it was determined the victim reported meeting one of the suspects online before agreeing to meet in person. During the interaction, police say three suspects allegedly assaulted the victim and stole their personal belongings.

Police say the victim had non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

A 21-year-old Kitchener man, a 23-year-old Pickering man and a Kitchener youth have been arrested and charged with robbery involving violence.

Waterloo regional police are reminding the public to be cautious and encourage people to protect themselves by learning the risks and have a safety plan when it comes to meeting people online.

Before you meet, do your research:

• Try to learn a little more about the person than what's on their profile.

• Do not share your full name or personal details on your profile. This includes your date of birth, where you work and live. After you get to know the person, you can share more about yourself.

• Protect yourself. Don't share images of yourself that you don't want the public to know.

• Don't feel pressure to meet someone that you are not comfortable with.

Until you get to know the person:

• Meet in a public place

• Inform a friend or family member about the location of the date/meeting. This allows them an opportunity to be present or in the vicinity should something go wrong.

• Stay aware and alert- don't leave drinks unattended. If are reluctant or have feelings of discomfort throughout the date, leave.

• Drive yourself or take public transit.

• If you feel ready to move to a private environment, make sure you don't feel pressured in any way.