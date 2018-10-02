Featured
Three hospitalized with serious injuries after crash
Two vehicles left the roadway after a crash in North Dumfries on Friday.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, October 2, 2018 12:05PM EDT
Region police responded to a two-vehicle crash in North Dumfries Township.
It happened on Sept. 28 at about 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Trussler Road and Cedar Creek Road.
A pickup truck carrying three adults and towing a trailer was travelling west on Cedar Creek Road when it struck a van with seven passengers travelling south on Trussler Road.
Police said that the force of the impact then sent both vehicles into the ditch.
Three of the seven passengers in the van were transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Charges were pending.
Police continued to investigate.