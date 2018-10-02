

CTV Kitchener





Region police responded to a two-vehicle crash in North Dumfries Township.

It happened on Sept. 28 at about 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Trussler Road and Cedar Creek Road.

A pickup truck carrying three adults and towing a trailer was travelling west on Cedar Creek Road when it struck a van with seven passengers travelling south on Trussler Road.

Police said that the force of the impact then sent both vehicles into the ditch.

Three of the seven passengers in the van were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Charges were pending.

Police continued to investigate.