Three hospitalized in crash outside campground
Published Thursday, July 2, 2020 10:29PM EDT
Three people were hospitalized after a crash near Belwood on July 2 (Courtesy: Dan Gray)
KITCHENER -- Three people were taken to hospital after a crash outside a campground near Belwood on Thursday afternoon.
A care and a pick-up truck collided around 1:30 p.m. on Wellington Road 19 in front of the Highland Park Campground.
Three people were hospitalized with injuries described as non-life-threatening.