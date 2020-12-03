Advertisement
Three hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 7/8
Published Thursday, December 3, 2020 8:56PM EST
Police respond to a crash on Highway 7/8 on Dec. 3, 2020 (Terry Kelly / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Three people were taken to hospital after a collision on Highway 7/8 on Thursday evening.
The crash involved three vehicles and happened just before 7 p.m.
Police at the scene said the injuries weren't serious.
Westbound lanes were closed while officers cleared the vehicles from the scene, and eastbound was reduced to one lane.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.