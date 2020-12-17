KITCHENER -- Three people were taken to local hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Brant County.

Police said in a news release that their injuries range from minor to serious.

Officers were called to the scene on County Road 18 near Blossom Avenue on Thursday at around 7:15 a.m. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash and said that the road would be closed between Highway 54 and Kinrade Road for a few hours.

The three people were transported by ground ambulance, police said. It's not clear whether there was anyone else was in the cars at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact police.