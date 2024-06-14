Three female suspects arrested following alleged thefts from two businesses

At around 9 p.m. Thursday, Guelph police arrested three women following alleged thefts from two separate businesses.

It was reported to police that at around 8:30 p.m., a woman entered a business near the intersection of Speedvale Avenue and Stevenson Street and concealed approximately $105 worth of merchandise in a bag and left the business to a motor vehicle, occupied by two other women, parked outside.

At around 8:45 p.m., police say the same woman entered a different business in the same plaza. She concealed merchandise in a bag valued at around $56. She was seen returning to the same vehicle.

Police located the vehicle at around 9 p.m. and found three women, two aged 55 and one aged 35, inside. The trio were found in possession of the stolen merchandise, according to police. Police also say one of the suspects had about 3.5 grams of a controlled substance on her.

The two 55-year-olds were charged with possession of stolen property. One of the suspects was also charged with possession of a Schedule l Substance.

The 35-year-old was charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property and was taken to the Guelph police station where she was held for a bail hearing Friday morning due to an outstanding warrant.