CAMBRIDGE -- One night, one street, three break-ins at Cambridge businesses.

The units are owned by the same family, and are connected from the inside. There's a hair salon, a gym and a sewing store.

The owners say the break-ins happened early Tuesday morning, and they believe the culprit got in by moving an air conditioning unit that was in a window.

Nicole Hollihan, who owns the hair salon in the building, says she feels violated after her cash box was stolen, among other items.

"I have a subletted room to a lash tech and she had quite a bit of stuff taken. Everything from scrunchies, pens, just really random stuff," she explains.

"My husband, he had an extension cord taken from his unit, he owns the gym, but my mother-in-law, she definitely got hit the hardest. She had $3,000 till, a brand new till, taken. It had about $800 cash in it."

The businesses had reopened after months being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owners say they were planning on installing security cameras but hadn't done so yet. They've since purchased a security camera system, which they plan to install soon.

Police confirm they had a break-and-enter report from someone who owns several businesses on Sheldon Drive. In a statement, officials say that it seems that "several businesses were targeted" there.

It's not yet clear whether these incidents are connected to other property damage in Cambridge, though police say the motives appear to be different.