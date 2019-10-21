

Jennifer K. Baker, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Brantford Police say a firearm investigation on Friday has resulted in the arrest of three people.

Around 7 a.m., they received information about an individual who may have been in possession of a firearm on Grand Street.

Police asked residents to stay indoors and two area schools, Graham-Bell Victoria Public School and Grandview Public School, were closed as a precaution.

Several people were seen leaving a home that afternoon with their hands in the air.

Eight people were detained but police say only three of them were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Two search warrants were conducted at the Grand Street home, along with surrounding properties.

Police say the Major Crime Unit, along with Emergency Response Team, canine unit, Task Force and O.P.P were involved in the investigation.

They say no firearm was found.