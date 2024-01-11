Three dead snakes and a lizard found in containers outside Kitchener home
The Humane Society of Kitchener-Waterloo and Stratford-Perth says they received a call on Thursday morning from a Kitchener about reptiles found in containers left outside on a garbage pile.
Humane Society staff said they went to the area and found the dead animals.
Due to the condition the animals were found in, officers immediately contacted provincial animal welfare services to take over the case.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S., U.K. militaries launch massive retaliatory strike against Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen
The U.S. and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Thursday, in a massive retaliatory strike using warship and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, U.S. officials said. The military targets included logistical hubs, air defence systems and weapons storage and launching locations, they said.
Meta offers Canadian Facebook users $51M to settle lawsuit in 4 provinces
Meta is offering $51 million to settle a class-action lawsuit in four Canadian provinces over the use of some users' images in Facebook advertising.
Canadian homeowners face large increases to property taxes
Several major cities have approved or proposed major property tax hikes this year as municipalities struggle with inflation, high interest rates, crumbling infrastructure and soaring demand for services.
1936-2024 Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87
Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the Broadbent Institute said in a statement announcing his death.
South Africa tells top UN court Israel is committing genocide in Gaza as landmark case begins
In a case that strikes at the heart of Israel's national identity, South Africa formally accused the country of committing genocide against Palestinians and pleaded Thursday with the United Nations' top court to order an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza.
Why your first paycheque of the year was less than expected
Higher-income workers and their employers are paying more in Canada Pension Plan contributions because of changes that took effect Jan. 1.
Donald Trump defies judge, gives courtroom speech on tense final day of New York civil fraud trial
Barred from giving a formal closing argument, Donald Trump wrested an opportunity to speak in court at the conclusion of his New York civil fraud trial Thursday, unleashing a barrage of attacks in a six-minute diatribe before being cut off by the judge.
Some iPhone users could soon get a cheque from Apple
If you owned an iPhone before December, 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
Second avalanche hits California slopes near where a skier was killed one day earlier
An avalanche was reported Thursday at a California resort near Lake Tahoe, one day after a major avalanche roared down an adjoining mountain, trapping several people and killing a 66-year-old man.
London
-
Kincardine, Ont. single mom fears homelessness in five days
The home Jenn Whalen and her three children have rented near Kincardine since 2021 is being torn down to make way for a commercial development.
-
Rapid transit funding shortfall might delay roadwork to resolve traffic bottleneck in west London, Ont.
Long-awaited work to alleviate traffic troubles on Oxford Street at Wharncliffe Road might be postponed.
-
'Left with no other choice': Coun. Stevenson wants public funds for judicial review of Integrity Commissioner ruling
A London city councillor is asking the public to pony up tens of thousands of dollars to hire a Toronto based lawyer, who also serves as Integrity Commissioner for 50 municipalities in Ontario, to fight her legal challenge.
Windsor
-
No auto show this year as Detroit event jumps back to January
There will not be a Detroit Auto Show held in 2024 as organizers shift the show back to a winter event.
-
Transit Windsor staff could strike Monday
Monday morning’s commute could be sans-transit staff, with the union representing employees of Transit Windsor serving strike notice to the entity and the City.
-
Windsor police say missing person related to investigation at Black Oak Heritage Park
On Tuesday, police first asked the public for help in finding the man who was last seen on Dec. 25 wearing a white suit with black lapels and possibly hiking boots.
Barrie
-
Advocates call for safer city roads after multiple fatal pedestrian crashes in Barrie
Family and friends of a Barrie man who was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking his dog last month are calling for increased safety on city streets.
-
Cassie Korzenko to plead guilty to 2022 crash that seriously injured 3 pedestrians in Barrie
Cassie Korzenko appeared virtually in court on Thursday to express her intent to plead guilty to the December 2022 crash in Barrie's south end that sent three pedestrians to the hospital with serious injuries.
-
Winter storm wallop on the way for Simcoe County, Muskoka: Here's what to expect
A winter storm watch is in effect for Simcoe County and Muskoka.
Northern Ontario
-
Orange smoke in Sudbury caused by chemical reaction, not explosion: fire officials
Emergency crews were called Thursday morning to an industrial business on Maley Drive that manufactures specialty mining supply equipment after a chemical reaction created red/orange smoke.
-
No domestic violence was reported in 911 calls that preceded Thunder Bay woman’s death
The initial 911 calls received before a Thunder Bay woman died were not about domestic violence, the Special Investigations Unit said Thursday.
-
Sudbury pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in parking lot
A 57-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in a Sudbury parking lot Wednesday afternoon, police say.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH More snow expected for Ottawa region on Friday and Saturday
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for Ottawa, calling for 10 to 25 cm of snow Friday night and on Saturday.
-
Ottawa man saving big at grocery store, sharing on Reddit
Donovan Burey says he doesn’t mind waking up at 5 a.m. every Wednesday in order to sift through grocery store coupons online.
-
Illegal dumping continues to be a problem in Ottawa
Ottawa businesses are already dealing with a chronic trash problem, as the city gets ready to limit the amount of garbage residents can put on the curb.
Toronto
-
Winter storm watch released for parts of GTA ahead of heavy snow
Some parts of the Greater Toronto Area are now under a winter storm watch ahead of a system that could dump up to 25 centimetres of snow beginning Friday night.
-
12-year-old boy charged with robbing east-Toronto convenience store, stabbing employee in the back: police
A 12-year-old boy who allegedly robbed an east-end Toronto convenience store at knifepoint and then stabbed an employee in the back as they were running away is facing charges.
-
Brampton mayor introduces motion that could lead to fines for inappropriate 911 calls
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has introduced a motion that could lead to Peel residents who misuse the 911 emergency line being penalized.
Montreal
-
Montreal strip club hit with $30,000 fine, liquor licence suspension over security concerns
A popular strip club in downtown Montreal was ordered to pay a $30,000 fine and had its liquor licence suspended for two weeks last month after serious public security concerns over a six-year period were brought forward by Quebec's liquor and gaming control board.
-
Montreal man charged with inciting hatred against Jewish community after RCMP investigation
A Montreal man has been charged with inciting hatred toward an identifiable group after allegedly making anti-Jewish statements on social media.
-
Blackwood's heroics help Sharks beat Canadiens 3-2 to snap 12-game losing streak
Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 33 shots, and the last-place San Jose Sharks snapped a 12-game losing streak by defeating the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Thursday night at the Bell Centre.
Atlantic
-
Hub for homeless resources in Saint John to open in weeks, not months, following encampment death
A “one-stop shop” for homeless resources in Saint John will be open by the end of January, instead of April as originally planned.
-
Weather deja vu: Saturday storm system to mirror Wednesday’s snow, rain and wind
A large storm system that passed just the west of the Maritimes Wednesday brought a combination of snow, rain, and high winds.
-
More Nova Scotians turning to food banks amid high cost of living
As the cost of living continues to rise, more and more people are feeling squeezed economically and they are turning to social services like food banks for help.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers weren't expecting first winter storm to be this… dramatic
Winter arrived with a vengeance as Manitoba was hit with a major blast of snow that just kept on coming Thursday morning.
-
Developer moving forward with plans for controversial Lemay Forest land
A developer is moving ahead with plans to turn a forest in St. Norbert property into an assisted living facility and parking lot.
-
Eight cases of invasive meningococcal disease identified in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is warning the public that it is seeing an increase in cases of invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) and the virus that causes strep throat in the past month.
Calgary
-
Two homes fully engulfed in Auburn Bay; firefighters battle elements as well as flames
Calgary firefighters battled a blaze in the city’s southeast that fully engulfed two homes on Thursday.
-
Calgary Fire Department stresses importance of carbon monoxide detectors during extreme cold snaps
The Calgary Fire Department is once again stressing the importance of working carbon monoxide detectors.
-
'Hasn't been the same since': Mother of teenage Calgary murder victim breaks silence
The mother of a Calgary murder victim is speaking out, urging anyone with information about her teenage daughter's death to come forward.
Edmonton
-
Witnesses say Edmonton officer assaulted woman prior to arresting her husband near encampment
A police officer who claims he was assaulted by an Indigenous man during an encampment protest in Edmonton on Tuesday was actually the aggressor, according to several people who were there.
-
-40 C possible: Historic deep freeze sets in on Alberta
Arctic air is beginning to settle in over Alberta and the coldest days are yet to come.
-
Edmonton mayor to declare 'housing and homelessness' emergency next Monday
The mayor of Edmonton is going to declare a "housing and homelessness" emergency on Monday, days after local police finished the removal of eight "high-risk" encampments.
Vancouver
-
Chaos on the roads as first snowfall of the year hits Metro Vancouver
Snow started falling across Metro Vancouver Thursday afternoon, and reports of spun-out vehicles and potentially lengthy travel delays for commuters quickly followed.
-
B.C.'s prescribed safer drug supply saved lives, landmark study finds
Providing prescription opioids to B.C. residents addicted to street drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic "significantly" reduced their likelihood of dying, according to a landmark study.
-
'Technical issue' cancels BCCDC's weekly COVID update
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says a "technical issue" prevented it from providing its weekly COVID-19 data update Thursday.