KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Three dead snakes and a lizard found in containers outside Kitchener home

    Snakes seen here, found outside of a Kitchener home, in a photo posted on Facebook. Snakes seen here, found outside of a Kitchener home, in a photo posted on Facebook.

    The Humane Society of Kitchener-Waterloo and Stratford-Perth says they received a call on Thursday morning from a Kitchener about reptiles found in containers left outside on a garbage pile.

    Humane Society staff said they went to the area and found the dead animals.

    Due to the condition the animals were found in, officers immediately contacted provincial animal welfare services to take over the case.

