Three dead in two-vehicle crash near Arthur: OPP

Wellington County OPP responded to Wellington Road 109 near Sideroad 12 at around 8:30 p.m.

Refugee count tops one million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports

The number of people sent fleeing Ukraine by Russia’s invasion topped 1 million on Wednesday, the swiftest refugee exodus this century, the United Nations said, as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city, Kharkiv, and laid siege to two strategic seaports.

Conservatives to elect new leader Sept. 10

The Conservative Party of Canada will wait until Sept. 10 to pick a new leader, providing more time for prospective candidates to mount their campaigns, including former Quebec premier Jean Charest.

