Three crashes snarl Waterloo region roads during evening commute
Waterloo regional police are investigating three separate crashes Monday evening in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo.
At 5:25 p.m., police tweeted about a collision on Kossuth Road near the northern boundary of Cambridge city limits. Police said four vehicles were involved but no one was hurt.
Officers shut down a three kilometer stretch of the road between Fountain Street North and Speedsville Road following the crash.
Police tweeted about a second collision at 5:40 p.m.
Police said a vehicle hit a hydro pole on Victoria Street North in Kitchener.
Minor injuries were reported in that crash.
The road was closed in both directions between Frederick Street and Natchez Road so hydro repairs could be completed.
The third crash happened in Waterloo and Westmount Road North was closed at Columbia Street West.
As of 9:30 p.m., there were no further updates from police.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands of Canadians missed out on federal housing and dental benefits: report
A new report says hundreds of thousands of Canadians may have missed out on government money intended to help with the rising cost of living because the housing and dental benefits rolled out last year have had "atrocious" take-up.
The 21-day myth: Study looks at how long it actually takes to form a habit
If your friend successfully cultivated an exercise routine within a couple of weeks and you’re still struggling to develop a consistent schedule for doing your laundry, there’s no need to feel like a failure — according to a new study, there’s no one timeline for forming a habit, and it varies widely depending on the task at hand.
2 Canadian cities among the best places to travel in the world in 2023
Two Canadian cities were ranked in Forbes' list of the 23 best places to travel around the world in 2023.
Putin rallies his troops with 2nd Ukraine visit in 2 months
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday visited command posts of the Kremlin's forces fighting in Ukraine in an apparent effort to rally his troops as the war approaches its 14th month and Kyiv readies a possible counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons.
Elon Musk says he'll create 'TruthGPT' to counter AI 'bias'
Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk is again sounding warning bells on the dangers of artificial intelligence to humanity -- and claiming that a popular chatbot has a liberal bias that he plans to counter with his own AI creation.
CRA warns against grocery rebate scams going around
The Canada Revenue Agency says grocery rebate scams are circulating by text and email, urging recipients to claim payments or fill out forms.
Odd spiral appears amid northern lights in Alaska night sky
Northern light enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes.
Lawsuit alleges Ontario securities regulator put Canadian's safety at risk by co-operating with Chinese state police
A Canadian entrepreneur says he feels betrayed by his adopted country, after Ontario financial regulators allegedly put his safety at risk by co-operating with Chinese police in a fraud investigation.
Ukraine says it's 'preparing to confiscate' massive Russian cargo plane parked at Toronto Pearson
A massive Russian cargo plane that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport for more than a year will be confiscated by Ukraine, the country's prime minister says.
London
-
Oneida Nation of the Thames urges council to appoint indigenous voice to police board
A local Indigenous leader is adding his voice to the chorus of people calling for more diversity on the police board. In a letter, Chief Todd Cornelius of Oneida Nation of the Thames is “strongly recommending” that city council appoint Winston Williams to fill a vacancy on the London Police Services Board (LPSB).
-
Serious injuries following horse and buggy crash
At least two passengers of a horse and buggy were injured following a crash Monday evening near Lucknow, Ont.
-
Three drivers hospitalized in serious crash on Highbury Avenue south of London, Ont.
Late Monday afternoon, a collision on Highbury Avenue sent two vehicles into the ditch, and a third sustained heavy front-end damage.
Windsor
-
'There was two of them and one of me': Windsorite defends his actions in death of London man
Harpreet Majhail, 38, is charged with second degree murder in the death of Mohammed Al Dubaisi, 20.
-
Former Windsor Spitfires forward a Star heading into NHL playoffs
Former Windsor Spitfires forward Wyatt Johnston is excited to be on the Dallas Stars team playing in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
-
Essex council approves floating inflatable water park at Colchester Beach
A new floating inflatable water park could soon be coming to Colchester Beach in Essex, should council approve a new bylaw allowing the attraction.
Barrie
-
Muskoka health officials unveil preferred site for new Bracebridge hospital
Health officials in Muskoka have announced where a new hospital in Bracebridge could be built.
-
Power outage leaves nearly 1,000 Barrie residents in the dark
Crews are working to restore power to nearly 1000 Barrie residents left in the dark Monday evening.
-
New Archbishop of Toronto promises to listen, bring change in first Simcoe County visit
Archbishop Francis Leo became the new Archbishop on March 25, taking over for Archbishop-Emeritus Cardinal Thomas Collins.
Northern Ontario
-
Rapid melt, wet weather lead to flood concerns in Greater Sudbury
Recent warmer temperatures have led to flooding concerns in parts of Sudbury.
-
Business is looking up for vertical farm in northern Ont.
A family in Sundridge, about 50 minutes south of North Bay, is having great success with indoor vertical farming -- also known as controlled environmental agriculture.
-
Video shows Sudbury police chasing wanted man on scooter
Sudbury police say the man arrested downtown after a wild chase on an electric scooter Saturday -- that was caught on video --was wanted on several charges related to an incident at Laurentian University last week.
Ottawa
-
FLOOD WARNING
FLOOD WARNING | Water levels along the Ottawa River to surge this week
Water levels along the Ottawa River are expected to rise this week, leading to flooding in several areas. Conservation authorities say levels will remain below historic flooding levels seen in 2017 and 2019.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa gas prices set to rise this week with switch to summer blend
Expect the price at the pumps to go up this week as gas stations switch from winter blends to summer blends.
-
Stittsville resident wants bylaw review after separate dog attacks that killed dog, injured child
A Stittsville resident is raising questions about the city of Ottawa's bylaw response after her neighbour's dogs attacked and killed her dog and then, months later, the injured a young boy.
Toronto
-
Ukraine says it's 'preparing to confiscate' massive Russian cargo plane parked at Toronto Pearson
A massive Russian cargo plane that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport for more than a year will be confiscated by Ukraine, the country's prime minister says.
-
Woman, 66, charged after turning herself in over fatal hit-and-run in Toronto
A 66-year-old woman has been charged after she turned herself in to authorities following a fatal hit-and-run in Toronto, police say.
-
AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd song racks up millions of plays
A new song by two of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B has taken off -- but the artists have nothing to do with the track’s production.
Montreal
-
Ryan Reynolds enters Quebec fintech sector buying into Nuvei
Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds investment portfolio continues to expand and on Monday it bulged into la Belle Province. The producer, actor and entrepreneur announced that he has invested in the fintech company Nuvei Payment Solutions.
-
Victim of former PQ MNA Harold Lebel to be known Tuesday
The identity of the victim of former PQ MNA Harold LeBel, who was convicted of sexual assault last November, is expected to be known on Tuesday, at her own request.
-
Authorities urge Quebec residents to be prepared for flooding
Residents in various regions of Quebec are preparing for flooding that may be as bad as those in 2017 and 2019 as ice and snow thaw and April rains begin. Montreal fire department chief Martin Guilbault said residents should plan ahead and have emergency kits with batteries, radios, and other necessities in addition to connecting with someone who is able to host in case an evacuation order is given.
Atlantic
-
Premier calls for silent reflection to mark anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is asking people to pause for a moment of silence today at noon and again on Wednesday to remember the 22 people killed three years ago during the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
-
Early week rain and showers for Maritimes; Saint John River water levels rise
A round of April rain and showers crosses the Maritimes Monday night into Tuesday.
-
Criminologist: 'Mosaic model' to spread across Canada as RCMP complaints mount
A New Brunswick community is exploring the idea of hiring private security guards, as complaints mount about RCMP service.
Winnipeg
-
Impaired driving charge for Winnipeg mother transporting children
RCMP have charged a 21-year-old woman from Winnipeg with impaired driving after she was pulled over while driving a vehicle with three children in the backseat.
-
'We are very excited': Business community ready for Jets playoff hockey
The playoffs start on Tuesday for the Winnipeg Jets and fans and businesses alike are ready to go.
-
'Significant' snow storm coming to parts of Manitoba: Environment Canada
Manitoba flood forecasters are keeping a close eye on a weather system expected to bring 'significant snowfall' to parts of the province.
Calgary
-
'He died doing one of his passions': Veteran killed in Calgary's second fatal motorcycle crash of the year
Todd Red Gilman served in the Canadian Armed Forces and is being remembered for his efforts to help other veterans.
-
'Extremely rare' wolverine sighting made in south Calgary park
Wolverines are rare even in the places they're known to live but in Calgary city limits, they're unheard-of.
-
Media question restrictions apply only to Alberta premier, cabinet ministers say
Three Alberta cabinet ministers say the government’s new question restriction policy for media applies only to Premier Danielle Smith.
Edmonton
-
Kings edge Oilers 4-3 in OT to take early lead in playoff series
Alex Iafallo scored the overtime winner for the Los Angeles Kings in a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers to open their first-round playoff series Monday.
-
Oilers coach 'happy' Draisaitl healthy for playoffs after injury last postseason
Forward Leon Draisaitl sustained a high ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 last spring and played with the injury for the rest of the playoffs.
-
Member of Alberta multiculturalism council resigns over antisemitic posts
A member of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's multiculturalism panel has resigned after the Opposition resurrected past antisemitic social media posts.
Vancouver
-
No longer just the Lower Mainland, now the B.C. gang conflict: RCMP
RCMP are warning the Lower Mainland gang conflict has now spread across the province, with new details from a murder investigation showcasing just how interconnected it is throughout B.C.
-
Coroner’s inquest begins 8 years after death of Myles Gray
The BC Coroners Service began an inquest into the death of a Sunshine Coast man eight years after the violent altercation with Vancouver police that cost him his life.
-
B.C. premier outlines measures to address safety on transit
With a string of violent assaults on Metro Vancouver transit in the past week, BC United questioned Monday whether the province is acting fast enough to make the system safer.