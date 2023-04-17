Three crashes snarl Waterloo region roads during evening commute

Waterloo regional police are investigating three separate crashes Monday evening in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo.

At 5:25 p.m., police tweeted about a collision on Kossuth Road near the northern boundary of Cambridge city limits. Police said four vehicles were involved but no one was hurt.

Officers shut down a three kilometer stretch of the road between Fountain Street North and Speedsville Road following the crash.

Police tweeted about a second collision at 5:40 p.m.

Police said a vehicle hit a hydro pole on Victoria Street North in Kitchener.

Minor injuries were reported in that crash.

The road was closed in both directions between Frederick Street and Natchez Road so hydro repairs could be completed.

The third crash happened in Waterloo and Westmount Road North was closed at Columbia Street West.

As of 9:30 p.m., there were no further updates from police.