Three crashes snarl Waterloo region roads during evening commute

Waterloo regional police are currently at the scene of three separate crashes in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo.

At 5:25 p.m., police tweeted about a collision on Kossuth Road near the northern boundary of Cambridge city limits. Police say it involved four vehicles, but no one was hurt.

Officers shut down a three kilometer stretch of road between Fountain Street North and Speedsville Road following the crash.

As of 6 p.m., police say Kossuth Road is expected to reopen within an hour.

Police tweeted about a second collision at 5:40 p.m.

Police say a vehicle hit a hydro pole on Victoria Street North in Kitchener.

Minor injuries were reported in that crash.

The road remains closed in both directions between Frederick Street and Natchez Road.

Police say hydro repairs are required and it’s not known when the road will reopen.

The third crash happened in Waterloo.

Westmount Road North has been closed at Columbia Street West.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is developing story and will be updated.