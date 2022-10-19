Three COVID outbreaks at Guelph General Hospital

The Guelph General Hospital has declared COVID-19 outbreaks in three of the hospital units.

On Wednesday, the hospital said there are seven cases across all three units.

“Our ongoing priority is to ensure the safety of patients and staff working diligently to limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Karen Suk-Patrick, vice-president of people and support services in a news release. “The community can support hospitals by doing its part by trying to stay well. We encourage everyone to get the influenza vaccine when it becomes available and to stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines. We know vaccines reduce the risk of severe illness and spreading illness to others.”

The hospital said the first outbreak began late Friday when two patients on its 4 West unit were identified as having hospital-acquired COVID-19.

On Tuesday, 7 East and 6 West units were added to the outbreak list with one having two identified patients and the other three respectively.

In addition, several steps have been taken to help patients and keep the virus from spreading. These steps include; putting all the patients in the units in appropriate additional precautions, COVID-19 testing of all patients in the two units and increasing the cleaning being done including frequent cleaning of high touch and high traffic areas.

As long as no new cases appear on 4 West, its outbreak can be declared over Friday, Oct. 24. The 7 East and 6 West outbreaks are scheduled to be over Oct. 28.