Three COVID-19 deaths on Six Nations this week

Six Nations -

Six Nations is dealing with the deaths of three residents who passed away earlier this week due to COVID-19.

In a news release from the Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council Thursday afternoon, officials noted “these are the first deaths related to COVID-19 reported on Six Nations since Nov. 18, 2021.

The council was reportedly notified on Jan. 10 by Oshweken Public Health that a community member had passed way from the virus.

On Wednesday, the council learned of another two deaths related to the disease that occurred over the weekend, including a resident from Iroquios Lodge.

This brings a total of COVID-19 related deaths on Six Nations to 18.

“Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council would like to send their deepest condolences to the families of these community members, and continue to think of all who have lost a loved one to this pandemic,” said the release.

According to the Six Nations COVID-19 dashboard, 136 cases have been reported in the last week, 81 are currently active, with three people currently hospitalized.

The community is experiencing very high spread rates with 81 per cent positivity over the past seven days.

The dashboard also indicates 55 per cent of Six Nations residents have received their first dose, while 50 per cent have had their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.