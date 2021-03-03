KITCHENER -- Three people have been charged with drug offences following a search warrant in Kitchener on Wednesday.

Officers conducted the search at a home on Holborn Drive in Kitchener.

A 22-year-old man, a 42-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman are all facing multiple charges as a result, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing more than four cannabis plants and possession of a controlled substance. Police say they seized psilocybin mushrooms, cannabis plants, dried cannabis, and edibles designed to look like candy.