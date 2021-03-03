Advertisement
Three charged with drug offences following search warrant
Published Wednesday, March 3, 2021 11:46AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, March 3, 2021 4:02PM EST
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
Share:
KITCHENER -- Three people have been charged with drug offences following a search warrant in Kitchener on Wednesday.
Officers conducted the search at a home on Holborn Drive in Kitchener.
A 22-year-old man, a 42-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman are all facing multiple charges as a result, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing more than four cannabis plants and possession of a controlled substance. Police say they seized psilocybin mushrooms, cannabis plants, dried cannabis, and edibles designed to look like candy.