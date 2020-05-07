KITCHENER -- Three people from Waterloo have been charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened in February.

Police responded to the scene on Highland Road West near Ira Needles Boulevard on Feb. 3 for reports of an injured male.

There, they found the body of 40-year-old Wojciech Plaga. Investigators believe he was hit while he was walking in the area sometime overnight. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Shortly after they began investigating, police seized a suspect vehicle from a Waterloo residence.

Now, months later, police say they've made three arrests.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 65-year-old man and two women, aged 66 and 36.

All three have been charged with accessory after the fact. The man and 36-year-old woman have also been charged with obstruct justice. Their names haven't been released.

They're scheduled to appear in court on July 15.

Police also they have identified a suspect and are working to facilitate his arrest.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The charges against them have not been proven in court.

This is a breaking news development. Check back for more details.