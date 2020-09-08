KITCHENER -- Three people have been charged after more than 100 students had to be dispersed from a party in Waterloo.

In a news release, police said they were called to a Hickory Street West address at about 10 p.m. on Monday. By-law officers charged three people under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act as a result.

News of the charges comes as Region of Waterloo Public Health officials reported five more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There have now been 1,475 positive cases in the region, including 1,323 resolved ones and 120 deaths.

That leaves 32 active cases, up five from the region's update on Monday. None of those cases are in hospitalized, but 251 have been hospitalized with the disease at some point.

There are still three active outbreaks in Waterloo Region, as well.

At the Village of University Gates long-term care home, one staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. It's the same story at Conestoga Lodge retirement home.

A. R. Goudie long-term care home has also reported one case, but theirs was in a resident of the home.

More than 72,000 tests for COVID-19 have been done since the pandemic began.

Across the province, the number of cases continued to rise, as well. Over the last two days, nearly 400 new cases were reported in Ontario.

The number of cases includes 190 infections logged, but not released, on Monday as well as another 185 recorded on Tuesday.

The last time the daily infection case count neared the 200 mark was back on July 24.

Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted Tuesday that 48 of Tuesday's cases were in Toronto, 42 were in Peel Region and 37 in Ottawa.

The province processed nearly 45,000 tests over the past two days, she said.