Three charged after fentanyl, stolen property seized
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 22, 2018 11:32AM EST
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has charged three people with a variety of charges after a search warrant was executed in Cambridge.
It happened on Wednesday afternoon just after 2 p.m. at a residence on Elliott Street, police said.
In a press release, it was reported that a weapons, ammunition, cash, stolen bicycles and a small quantity of fentanyl were seized.
The total value of drugs and stolen property recovered was about $5,000.
Two males and one female, aged 46, 31 and 37, respectively, were charged with several drug, weapons and stolen property charges.
All three people were from Cambridge.