KITCHENER -- Three people have been charged after an incident of road rage led to a crash and an altercation.

The Brant County OPP said they were called to a crash on St. George Road and McLean School Road at around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said an altercation had happened while two cars were travelling northbound on St. George Road. There was then a crash, following by another altercation outside of the vehicles.

Three people have been charged in connection to this incident.

A 47-year-old Cambridge resident was charged with assault, while a 20-year-old Cambridge resident was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and mischief to property under $5,000.

Another person, 28 from Wasaga Beach, was charged with mischief to property under $5,000 and assault.

Officers are still investigating and are hoping to speak to any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage.