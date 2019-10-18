

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Three people from Guelph have been charged in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.

Guelph police say they carried out a search warrant in the early hours of on Oct. 18.

Officers seized an estimated $2,075 worth of purple fentanyl, crystal meth, heroin and prescription pills.

A 24-year-old woman is facing a number of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking suspected fentanyl and possession of suspected crystal meth.

Two men, both aged 48, were charged as well.

One was charged jointly on the drug charges listed above. The other was charged two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

None of them were named.

Police say they would like to thank the assistance from the community in the investigation.