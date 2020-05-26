KITCHENER -- Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop in Stratford turned up thousands-worth of drugs and cash.

The Stratford Police Service says officers stopped a vehicle with an expired validation sticker on Lorne Avenue East on Monday night.

There were three people inside.

Police say they arrested the rear passenger, a 36-year-old Stratford man, after they found out he had an outstanding warrant.

During the arrest, police say they saw a black handgun inside the vehicle. It was later determined to be a pellet gun.

As a result, the other two occupants of the car, a 26-year-old Goderich man and a 35-year-old Clinton man, were arrested.

According to a news release, a search turned up over 70 grams of the following drugs:

Over 30 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine

Over 21 grams of suspected oxycodone

Over 10 grams of suspected cocaine

Over 8 grams of suspected fentanyl

Five grams of suspected heroine

Police say the approximate street value of the drugs is about $6,300.

They also seized $1,575 in cash, a black imitation handgun and drug paraphernalia used for drug trafficking.

Police say they laid charges include several counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of an illegal substance.

The names of the accused were not released, and the charges against them have not been proven in court.