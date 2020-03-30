KITCHENER -- Six Nations is taking drastic steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 after receiving word of three confirmed cases in the community.

The first two cases were reported Sunday, with the third announced on Monday.

One of those cases is a Six Nations police officer who has been in self-isolation since March 17.

Officials say the officer contracted the virus after coming into contact with a family member who had recently travelled to the U.S.

Since the officer self-isolated early after noticing symptoms, police don’t believe he posed a risk to public health.

Anyone who came into contact with any of the individuals has been advised to self-isolate for 14 days and continue monitoring themselves for symtoms.

On Sunday Chief Mark Hill said controlled checkpoints would be set up to restrict people from going in and out of the community. The plan was made before any confirmed cases, and the road blocks were expected to go up later this week.

However over the weekend several Six Nations businesses saw an increase in customers coming from neighbouring communities.

Hill called them out in a radio interview over the weekend, saying: ““I am urging all smoke shops to close immediately. As I drove into the radio station today, I just see nothing but people lined up. A congregation of people buying cigarettes. I’d like to question what is more important at this point: the sale of cigarettes and money, or the health and safety of the community?”

He also asked gas stations to temporarily suspend all tobacco sales.

The checkpoints were set up hours after Hill’s interview.

“All Six Nations residents will have access in and out of the community,” he said Monday night. “I will ask all visitors at this time who are trying to access the community for shopping or recreational purposes to respect our decision to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.”

It’s unclear how long the checkpoints will be set up.