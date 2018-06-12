

CTV Kitchener





Three people are dead following a house fire north of Hanover.

Firefighters were called to the home on 5th Avenue Southwest in Chesley at 2:20 a.m. on Monday.

Chesley fire chief Robert Bell says he was the first to arrive at the fire. He says flames could be seen coming from all of the windows and had spread to a second house.

The first house is destroyed and the second received significant damage.

Fire investigators say three bodies were found in the wreckage of the home. They say two people were able to escape the fire unharmed.

Neighbours say a family of five lived in the home and a father and two children could be the victims. They say a mother and another child were the ones who were able to get out of the home.

Investigators say the three bodies are being transported to Hamilton for an autopsy on Tuesday.

The Ontario fire marshal will return to the scene of the fire on Tuesday to continue the investigation.