Three arrested in construction site tool thefts
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 15, 2018 1:30PM EDT
Three men from Cambridge face charges in connection to an ongoing theft investigation.
Regional police had been looking into thefts of tools from construction sites and as a result, the men were arrested on Sept. 12.
The men, aged 32, 53 and 56, face several charges, including break, enter and commit, possession over $5,000 and break and enter instruments.
Several tools believed to have been stolen were seized.
Police said in a media release that the investigation was ongoing, and further charges were anticipated.