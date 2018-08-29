

CTV Kitchener





Three males have been charged in connection to a break and enter and robbery at a licensed marijuana growing facility near Brantford.

Police allege that suspects had entered a residence and discharged a firearm on East Quarter Town Line on Aug. 28 at approximately 1:50 a.m.

A 49-year-old male victim sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.

Nearby, a vehicle was located and was being forensically examined.

Three St. Catherine males were charged with break and enter, robbery and aggravated assault.

They were identified as Samuel David Lambert, 22, Brad Parks, 23, and Ryan Drabiuk, 23.

It is believed that the incident was targeted, and police said there is no current evidence suggesting there was any risk to public safety.

All three are scheduled to appear in court to answer to charges.