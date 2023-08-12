Three arrested for vehicle reprogramming thefts in Waterloo region

Waterloo regional police have arrested three people in connection to multiple vehicle reprogramming thefts across the area.

Police say they have been looking into several reprogramming thefts of high-end vehicles that happened in Kitchener's Pioneer Tower West neighbourhood, Waterloo's Eastbridge neighbourhood, and Breslau.

On Thursday, three people were arrested in connection to the investigation. Officers seized vehicles with a value of around $43,000, suspected heroin, vehicle break-in tools and reprogramming devices.

A 25-year-old from Brampton, a 24-year-old from Toronto, and a 24-year-old from Kitchener were hit with several charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a master key, and possession of break-in tools.

Police anticipate more charges are pending as the investigation continues.

In a Saturday news release, police described relay vehicle theft as suspects going up to a home and using technology to find a key fob signal from inside, amplify it, and use it to get into the vehicle.

Police advise parking vehicles inside a garage, using a steering wheel lock, and placing a vehicle fob inside a radio frequency shielding bag as ways to avoid this type of theft.