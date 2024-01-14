Three arrested for Kitchener break-in

Three people were arrested Saturday night after a break-in at a Kitchener residence.

According to Waterloo regional police, the suspects entered the property at Lancaster Street East and Krug Street around 7 p.m.

As they were leaving, police said they assaulted a person in the driveway and then fled the area on foot.

The suspects were located nearby and placed in police custody.

Two men, aged 35 and 27, were charged with assault and break and enter, while a 31-year-old woman was charged with break and enter.

Police said the victim was not hurt.