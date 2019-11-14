

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police have arrested three people and seized multiple drugs and items following a trafficking investigation.

The drug enforcement unit executed search warrants at four residences in the west end of Guelph Wednesday morning.

Police seized roughly 60 grams of cocaine, one gram of methamphetamine, 800 grams of a cutting agent, over $1,200 in cash, digital scales, cell phones, two swords, five knives, an electronic cash counter, nearly $3,500 in prepaid credit cards, and vacuum sealing equipment.

A 34-year-old man from Guelph faces charges for possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, and breach of weapons prohibition order.

A 43-year-old woman from Guelph faces charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of methamphetamine.

A 22-year-old woman from Guelph faces charges for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and breach of probation.

The three are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 27.