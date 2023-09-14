Three arrested at Kitchener drive-thru after alleged impaired driving

Waterloo regional police have arrested three people for drug-related charges after reports of possible impaired driving in a Kitchener drive-thru.

Officers were called to the drive-thru in the area of Highland Road and Westmount Road around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say they found the vehicle nearby with three people in it. They determined the vehicle had been stolen and all three people were arrested.

Bear spray, a taser, suspected fentanyl and meth were seized, according to police.

A 38-year-old woman, 32-year-old man, and 40-year-old man, all from Kitchener, are facing a number of charges, including possession of suspected fentanyland possession of a prohibited weapon

The woman, who police say was the driver, was also charged with impaired driving.