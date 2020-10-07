Advertisement
Three arrested after warrants executed in Cambridge, Kitchener
Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020 7:30PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say three people have been arrested in a drug and firearm investigation in Cambridge and Kitchener.
Police tweeted about an investigation in the area of Maple Grove Road and Speedsville Road in Cambridge shortly before 6 p.m., saying there was no threat to public safety.
Shortly after 7 p.m., an update from officials said they'd executed a search warrants on Morgan Avenue and Williamsburg Road in Kitchener and Dressage Trail in Cambridge.
The investigation is ongoing and people should expect an increased police presence in the area.