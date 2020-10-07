KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say three people have been arrested in a drug and firearm investigation in Cambridge and Kitchener.

Police tweeted about an investigation in the area of Maple Grove Road and Speedsville Road in Cambridge shortly before 6 p.m., saying there was no threat to public safety.

A Drugs and Firearm investigation has led to the arrest of 3 individuals.

Search warrants were executed on Morgan Ave & Williamsburg Rd in Kitchener & Dressage Trail in Cambridge.

The investigation is ongoing.

Continued police presence in the area.

More details to follow. https://t.co/j1A9GGp8Oe — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 7, 2020

The investigation is ongoing and people should expect an increased police presence in the area.