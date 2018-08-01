

CTV Kitchener





Brantford Police say they’ve arrested three people in connection to a gas theft on Tuesday.

Police say they received a call of a gas theft at a business on Fairview Drive around 8:30 p.m.

They say a description of the driver and vehicle, including the licence plate, was provided.

Upon investigation officers found that the vehicle had been reported stolen on Monday from a different jurisdiction.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Community Patrol Officers on a routine patrol located the vehicle in a parking lot on King George Road. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time.

Officers remained in the area in attempts to locate the person(s) operating the stolen vehicle.

A short time later officers observed a man and two women attending to the stolen vehicle. They were arrested without incident.

During the arrest the man was found to be in possession of suspected Fentanyl, valued at $300.

Upon further investigation it was discovered the accused man was responsible for thefts of gas from various businesses within Brantford. He was also currently bound by a court order with conditions, as well as being a disqualified driver.

The 36-year-old Wilsonville man was charged with various offences including driving while disqualified and theft under $5000. He was further charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Two Ohsweken women, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, were charged with occupant of a Motor Vehicle Without Consent.